CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 94-year-old woman died after a violent home invasion early Monday.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at just before 1:45 a.m. in the 6200 block of Gertrude Avenue.

During the incident, police say the 94-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman were assaulted.

No arrests have been made.