PITTSBURGH — A camel at a circus in Pittsburgh reportedly became frightened and got loose, bucking off riders in the process.

KDKA reports it happened Sunday afternoon at the Shrine Circus which was in town at PPG Paints Arena.

Video posted to social media shows the animal running off with someone on its back.

Several media outlets report that at least six children suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Children being tossed about when camel goes out of control at Shrine Circus in Pittsburgh.

6 kids and one adult hurt when a camel get spooked and bucks off riders at the Shrine Circus at PPG Paints Arena. We saw a few ambulances leaving the scene earlier. All of the injuries are considered minor.