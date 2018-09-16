Warm temperatures to stay while Cleveland experiences remnants of Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Summer hanging on this weekend!

We managed to reach 86° in Cleveland Saturday afternoon. That’s WELL above our normal of 74°.

Saturday night expect a mainly clear and muggy night on tap with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60’s.

Here's a look at your overnight Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Another warm one Sunday with highs back into the the low 80’s. Enjoy because we have big changes ahead.

First up… The remnants of Florence are expected to move in on Monday bringing on and off showers and a little breeze.

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest weather updates here.