Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron firefighters responded to a working house fire just after noon on Sunday.

Viewer video shows flames shooting out of a home on Goodview Avenue.

Fire officials told FOX 8 News no one was injured in the fire, and it has been put out.

No further details were released. The cause remains under investigation.

**Note: The video you see in this story was shared by FOX 8 viewer Rodney Long**