Police: Suspect in University of Akron car break-ins bites police chief

AKRON, Ohio– A man accused of breaking into cars at a University of Akron parking deck was arrested after a confrontation with police.

Officers responded to the break-ins in the parking deck along Exchange Street at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect ran away, but police caught up to him at Wheeler and Sherman streets.

University of Akron police said Chief James Weber was at the scene helping with the arrest when the suspect assaulted him and bit his hand.

Police Chief Weber admitted he hit the suspect to stop the attack then placed him in the cruiser.

The suspect, 19-year-old Kobie Jones, of Akron, was charged with assaulted on a peach officer, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. More charges are pending.

The incident is still under investigation and Weber remains on duty.