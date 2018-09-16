Cool sight! See why some were spotting ‘sun dogs’ in the sky

Some of our FOX 8 viewers saw a pretty cool sight in the sky on Sunday. A phenomenon known as a ‘sun dog’ occurred.

According to Cleveland State University research astronomer Jay Reynolds, sun dogs happen when the sun is 22 degrees above the horizon.

For some, it appeared to look like an upside-down rainbow; for others, it was a bright spot.

Reynolds says sun dogs can happen any time of the year.

40.417287 -82.907123