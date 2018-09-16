Cleveland police investigating death of man who was shot multiple times

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a 35-year-old man.

Police say officers responded to W. 146th Street at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man shot.

When they arrived at the home, the victim was located in the living room. He had been shot multiple times, according to police.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The homicide unit and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene to investigate.

No arrests have been made.