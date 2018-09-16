Cleveland Browns take on New Orleans Saints without Gordon, Kirksey, & Taylor

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns ended their losing streak last week against Pittsburgh, now they will try to win a game Sunday as they take on the New Orleans Saints.

The Browns will be without wide receiver Josh Gordon who is set to be released by the team on Monday. The Browns made the announcement on Saturday night after placing Gordon on the injury report with a hamstring injury Saturday morning. Gordon played in 69 snaps last week against the Steelers making one catch that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown.

The Browns will also be without linebacker Christian Kirksey who is battling a shoulder and ankle injury. Kirksey played a vital role last week for the defense which forced 6 Steelers turnovers.

Tyrod Taylor and the Browns offense is looking for a bounce back game this weekend in the Big Easy. The offense struggled last week to move the football and quarterback Tyrod Taylor struggled to hit receivers. He finished the game 15 of 40 and led the team in rushing.

The Saints enter Sunday’s game at 0-1 after giving up 48 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday’s game kicks off at 1:00 and you can watch the game on FOX 8.

