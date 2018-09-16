Bud Light coolers stay locked, fans remain disappointed after Cleveland Browns’ loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns fans packed places like the Barley House in downtown Cleveland Sunday to watch the Browns try to end their winless streak.

Fans thought the Browns were playing well enough to beat the Saints.

"They are going to pull it out. They're going to pull it out," said one Browns fan.

Anticipation of a win turned to desperation as the New Orleans Saints kept coming back.

But, the Browns took the lead late in the fourth quarter and the Barley House went wild with cheers and chants of "here we go, Brownies; here we go."

But those cheers turned to prayers when the game came down to what would have been a tying field goal, but kicker Zane Gonzalez missed again and the Browns lost again.

Budweiser is doing a promotion where they put ten locked coolers packed with cold beer at several area bars.

When the Browns finally win, the coolers get unlocked and it's free beer for fans.

But not Sunday afternoon.

"I don't feel great. I don't feel great. I feel like they had the game won. The offense did their best, but they didn't pull through in the end. I was ready to drink some Bud Light, but that's not happening today," said one Browns fan.

The Browns host the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

