Brunswick considers ban on feeding deer, stray animals

BRUNSWICK, Ohio– The city of Brunswick is considering a ban on feeding deer and other wildlife.

The proposed ordinance was discussed at the city’s recent city council meeting.

If passed, it would prohibit setting out food on public property or within 150 feet of any adjacent property line. Animals mentioned include ducks, raccoons, and stray dogs and cats. The ordinance specifically said no salt licks for white-tail deer.

The ban would not apply to song birds at stationary feeders.

According to the city council agenda, punishment would be a misdemeanor for the first offense.