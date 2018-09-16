Browns lead Saints by a field goal at halftime

NEW ORLEANS– The Cleveland Browns lead the New Orleans Saints, 6-3, at halftime.
The aggressive Browns defense forced two fumbles, one to set up a Zane Gonzales field goal.
On offense, quarterback Tyrod Taylor was 10 for 11 for 66 yards and wide receiver Jarvis Landry had 3 receptions for 39 yards.
The Browns are without tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring), linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle) and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle). Josh Gordon, who will be released Monday, is also out.