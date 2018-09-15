West coast teen does ‘the right thing’ after finding $10,000

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A California teen did “the right thing” after he found $10,000 cash and returned it to its rightful owner.

16-year-old Rhami Zeini was heading home from school Wednesday when he saw a purse in the road, according to KEYT.

Zeini reportedly walked into the street and picked it up, opening it to look for an ID.

However, what he found was $10,000 cash — according to KEYT that was more money than Zeini had ever seen in his life!

Zeini reportedly brought the purse and its contents to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office so it could be returned to its owner.

“To me, I figured this is the right thing to do if I take it and find whoever’s purse it was because if the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure,” Zeini told KEYT.

Sherriff’s deputies told KEYT they were able to reunite the purse to its owner.

The owner was reportedly so touched by Zeini’s gesture that she gave him a $100 reward.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office praised Zeini on Twitter, saying “We commend him for doing the right thing and turning it in to the Sheriff’s Office. We found the grateful owner. What a great example of doing the right thing even when no one is watching.”

