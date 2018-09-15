Superintendent thanks first responders, says game official that collapsed is recovering

MAGNOLIA, Ohio — The game official that collapsed during the 2nd quarter of the Sandy Valley and Indian Valley high school football game Friday night is recovering.

According to the Sandy Valley Local School District Superintendent, David Fischer, the official went down with 2:10 left in the second quarter. Athletic trainers and ambulance personnel responded immediately and the official was rushed to Aultman Hospital. Due to the severity of the incident, game officials and both schools agreed to postpone the game until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Fischer released a statement Saturday saying,

“It is our pleasure to report that as of this morning the official is recovering at Aultman Hospital. Thank you for all of the thoughts, prayers and concerns. Sandy Valley would also like to thank to first responders, athletic trainers, coaches, school administrators and all fans with medical expertise who provided support on the field. Sandy Valley would also like to thank the students, parents, and fans of both SV and Indian Valley who, in the spirit of true sportsmanship, realized that some things in life are bigger than a game. Today’s game will resume at 10 a.m. at Sandy Valley. Regardless of the final score, this weekend has been a victory in what true sportsmanship and rallying together is all about.”

Indian Valley topped Sandy Valley 42-28 in Saturday’s game.