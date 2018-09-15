Social media users mock Weather Channel reporter’s Florence coverage

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A video of a Weather Channel reporter struggling to maintain his balance during Hurricane Florence has gone viral.

In the video, which has been shared countless times on social media, Mike Seidel is seen shifting his balance outside in Florence’s winds.

However, in the background two men are seen walking around, reportedly on their cell phones, without any difficulty.

John Cooper took to Twitter Friday saying,

“I like the Weather Channel. But look at this guy acting like the wind is about to blow him over as he rocks back and forth. Meanwhile, I guess he missed the guys walking behind him casually talking on their phones. OOPS!! I mean it’s windy sure BUT……….. # WalkAway.”

I like the Weather Channel. But look at this guy acting like the wind is about to blow him over as he rocks back and forth. Meanwhile, I guess he missed the guys walking behind him casually talking on their phones. OOPS!! I mean it's windy sure BUT………..#WalkAway pic.twitter.com/OPlio7VEWx — 🇺🇸John #KAG🇺🇸🚂👊🐸 (@JohnCooper0610) September 14, 2018

Many people responded to Cooper with comments saying Seidel was “fake news” and “hilarious.”

Fake news over dramatic !! — Thomas Mullins (@ThomasMullins15) September 14, 2018

I don't know why but I find this hilarious 😂😂😂 — Makeitrain 💦💦💦💨💨💨 (@marsydotes11) September 15, 2018

One user even took to Seidel’s defense saying, “I mean it does look windy poor guy he risks his life to bring us coverage and gets bashed. Where are our priorities we need to be helping each other, praying for one another threw [sic] this Crisis instead of destroying each other.”

I mean it does look windy poor guy he risks his life to bring us coverage and gets bashed . Where are our priorities we need to be helping eachother ,praying for one another threw this Crisis instead of destroying eachother . — Lilo33designs (@lilo33designs) September 15, 2018

Another viewer, Scott Coleman, said

“Weather Channel dude: *about to be blown off his feet by the wind*

Two locals: *casually walking down the street taking cell phone vids*

I love you North Carolina”

Weather Channel dude: *about to be blown off his feet by the wind*

Two locals: *casually walking down the street taking cell phone vids* I love you North Carolina pic.twitter.com/rEQtIupi5m — Scott Coleman (@scottsalesforce) September 14, 2018

Another Twitter user even awarded Seidel with an Oscar, unofficially of course.

And he Oscar goes to pic.twitter.com/KTuS6ar1cI — 𝕶𝖆𝖙 𝕱𝖚𝖑𝖌𝖊𝖓𝖟 (@KatbeeFulgenz) September 14, 2018

The Weather Channel released a statement to People defending Seidel. That statement said,

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted.”

However, the Weather Channel’s explanation hasn’t been accepted by everyone.

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted,

“Brian, FWIW, I covered Katrina from Biloxi. I did live reports on concrete and other live reports on grass/mud. The weather channel defense is complete nonsense. It all looks bad because it is bad. There is no ‘but…'”

Brian, FWIW, I covered Katrina from Biloxi. I did live reports on concrete and other live reports on grass/mud. The weather channel defense is complete nonsense. It all looks bad because it is bad. There is no “but…” https://t.co/vx4DL0Ow7E — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) September 15, 2018

