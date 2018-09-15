Reporter rescues dog from Florence flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BERN, N.C.-- A reporter in North Carolina helped a woman rescue her dog during Hurricane Florence.

Julie Wilson from WTVD was reporting live on Facebook on Friday as flood waters continued to rise in New Bern. That's when she encountered a woman attempting to save her daughter's therapy dog.

Wilson picked up the injured Rottweiler and carried the dog in knee-deep water to safety.

“Nobody is leaving the dog in this mess," Wilson said on the Facebook Live. "That’s what we are doing out here.”

The woman, named Tasha, said her son was still back in their house trying to save another dog.

