Remains ID’d as missing Akron woman, boyfriend charged with murder

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department released new information on Saturday after remains were found behind a house.

The remains of Marth Robin Freitag, 53, were discovered in a shallow grave in the backyard of her home on Crouse Street in Akron, police said. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine cause of death.

Her boyfriend, 52-year-old David Callaghan, who also lived at the house, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. He appeared in Akron Municipal Court Saturday morning. Police said Callaghan was already at the Summit County Jail on unrelated charges.

Freitag was reported missing on Sept. 5 by her daughter. Police said Kim Freitag had not been able to reach her mother since July 31.

