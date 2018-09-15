Parma police search for missing 11-year-old boy

PARMA — Police need help searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to a post on the City of Parma Police Department’s Facebook page, Antonio Reynolds was last seen leaving his apartment on Knollwood Drive Friday around 4 p.m.

According to police, Reynolds was supposed to be going to play basketball at Marlborough Park, however he hasn’t been seen since he left his home.

Reynolds is reportedly 4’11” and weighs approximately 98 lbs.

Police say he was last seen wearing blue Superman shorts and a black t-shirt.

If you have seen Reynolds or have any information on his whereabouts please contact Parma Police at (440) 885-1234.