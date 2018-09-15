No. 4 Ohio State takes on No. 15 TCU

ARLINGTON — The Ohio State University Buckeyes kick off against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Ohio State has made it through two games just fine without Urban Meyer. Now the No. 4 Buckeyes face their toughest test on the last Saturday before their suspended coach can return to the sideline.

They face No. 15 TCU and coach Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 defense.

TCU and Ohio State are among only five teams that have finished in the Top 10 in the final AP poll at least three times in the past four years.

The Frogs played in the Big 12 championship game last season.

However, the Buckeyes are ready to “show them OHIO’s here.”

This is the last game that the team will play without head coach Urban Meyer who is serving a three-game suspension for his handling of domestic-abuse allegations against a now-fired assistant coach.

