Josh Gordon thanks Cleveland for feeling like home

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns‘ wide receiver Josh Gordon on Saturday thanked the city of Cleveland for feeling like home after the team announced they were cutting ties with him.

Jordan shared his gratitude to the city of Cleveland on his Instagram story saying,

“Huge S/O to the city of Cleveland, this place will always feel like home to me.. I’m extremely honored and blessed to have been able to start a life amongst such a passionate and motivated group of individuals.. It’s been a hell of a journey with you guys. I wish all of you nothing but the best.. Thanks to the Cleveland Browns organization for having me, I’ll never forget my time here.”

This comes after Browns’ General Manager John Dorsey released a statement Saturday night saying that they are going to release Gordon on Monday.

