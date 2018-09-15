× Gordon, Kirksey and DeValve out for Browns vs. Saints

CLEVELAND– Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will miss Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday.

Also out for the match-up: tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring), linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle). Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) was ruled out on Friday.

Gordon missed much of training camp when he took a leave of absence for treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. He did not play in any of the four preseason games.

In the Browns Week 1 loss, Gordon was targeted three times and had one reception for a touchdown.

This is the first game Kirksey will miss since he was drafted in 2014.

