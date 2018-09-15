Dashcam video shows altercation between troopers and suspect who allegedly stole Taser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- An Ohio State Highway Patrol tooper got into a struggle with an armed man, who managed to steal his Taser and escape. The encounter was captured on his cruiser’s dashcam and investigators hope someone in the public can help locate the suspect.

Dashcam video showed an Ohio State trooper stopping a silver minivan that turned onto West 56th Street from Denison Avenue around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The trooper said the license plate on the vehicle, did not match the minivan. As the trooper walked up to the vehicle, video shows a man bolt from the passenger side.

Investigators eventually identified the man as 20-year-old Antone D. Borden of Cleveland.

"Taser!"

"He's running, he's running," the trooper is heard yelling.

The trooper chased after the suspect, out of the camera's view. At the same time, the driver is shown closing the passenger side door, turning around and driving off.

The State Highway Patrol said the trooper fired a Taser at Borden, who then fell to the ground. He got back up and continued to run until the trooper tackled him and they both fell to the ground.

"I'm gonna shoot you!" the trooper was heard shouting.

During the struggle, the trooper's Taser fell and that's when Borden grabbed it and kept running, investigators said.

While Cleveland police officers were on their way to assist the trooper, a man who heard his distress call on a scanner came to help out.

Troopers said after Borden got away, they found three small bags of a white powdery substance, a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun and his Ohio ID card.

Cleveland police arrived and searched for Borden and the van, but were unable to locate him.

"He dropped his gun, like right here…I tased him like 10 times probably," the trooper says.

The state trooper suffered minor injuries, but did not need medical attention. The State Highway Patrol has obtained an arrest warrant against Borden for assault on a police officer.

Investigators would also like to talk to the person who was driving the van.

Borden is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call #677 or (216) 213-2792. Police said do not attempt to approach Borden.

