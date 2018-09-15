× Cleveland Indians clinch division with 15-0 win against Detroit Tigers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians clinched their third straight American League Central title and secured a spot in the 2018 division series.

The Indians topped the Detroit Tigers 15-0 at Progressive Field Saturday afternoon, making them the American League Central Division Champions.

This is the Indians’ third consecutive division title and third straight postseason berth.

This is the fourth time the Indians have made it to the postseason since Terry Francona became manager in 2013.

Game one of the division series is scheduled for Friday, October 5.

