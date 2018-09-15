Cleveland Indians celebrate division title with champagne showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's time to celebrate! The Cleveland Indians were popping champagne after Saturday's victory against the Detroit Tigers because they clinched the divison.

After the game, the team took to the locker room and showered each other with bubbly, cheering and dancing in excitement over their blow-out victory.

Now, they're heading to the playoffs.

This is the Indians third consecutive year earning the title American League Central Division Champions and their third straight postseason berth.

BALLGAME! For the 3rd straight year, we are American League Central champions!#Windians | #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/DSe4H5fROJ — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 15, 2018

This is the team's 10th division title overall.

Cleveland's current three-year reign in the Central is the club's longest since winning five straight from 1995-99.

The Indians became the first team this year to clinch a division and the second assured of the postseason after Boston.

Game one of the division series is scheduled for Friday, October 5.

And, if you're looking to celebrate this victory, the team has already released their postseason merchandise, sporting the words "Defend Tribe Town." You can purchase your division champions merchandise online here.

