Cleveland Browns to release Josh Gordon

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced Saturday that they are going to release wide receiver Josh Gordon on Monday.

Browns General Manager John Dorsey released a statement saying,

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday. For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.”

This comes after Gordon spent Friday night with the Browns Giver Back group, helping dedicate the new George Daniel Field at Lorain High School, which the Browns covered the costs to refurbish.

These are the last pictures of Gordon wearing his Browns uniform.

