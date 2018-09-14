Weather: Mix of clouds and sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Because of the stalled front to our east, the battle between sun and clouds has been and still is ongoing…. very little has changed.

Hurricanes nearing the east coast of the USA have the tendency to do that to all of the weather systems in the USA. It stops them dead in their tracks!

If the moisture from the remnants from Florence are ‘swallowed’ by the winds aloft flow, we might see showers on Monday or Tuesday, but the jury is still out on the exact long-range movement of #florence.

