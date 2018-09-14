Warrant issued for Twinsburg teacher for sexual battery

TWINSBURG, Ohio– An arrest warrant was issued for a Twinsburg City School District teacher, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Friday.

Stow Municipal Court records show the teacher is wanted for sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The court records further state the teacher “did engage sexual conduct with the victim.” It also said she sent “obscene material to a juvenile, obscene images, over social media.”

The information about the victim is blacked out on court records, provided to the I-Team.

We are also not naming the teacher because she has not yet been arrested.

Twinsburg police told FOX 8 the matter is still under the investigation.

The district sent a letter to parents this week informing them the Twinsburg police told the superintendent an investigation was underway involving an employee of the high school.

The letter goes on to say the investigation involves “allegations of a serious nature related to misconduct that allegedly took place on school property.”

The teacher was placed on administrative leave.