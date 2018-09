Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunny summer day on tap for Northeast Ohio with temperatures ranging in the low 80’s. A tropical feel once again with dew point temperatures coming in around 70. Friday night football games will be muggy yet mild. Temperatures will range in the mid 70’s through the games. Good luck to your team! You can copy and paste this exact forecast through the weekend. Enjoy! Looks like it may our last true summer feeling weekend!

Here is your FOX 8 Day Forecast:

