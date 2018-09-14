× Student found with loaded handgun at McKinley High School, Canton police say

CANTON, Ohio– A 15-year-old boy had a loaded handgun inside McKinley High School on Wednesday, the Canton Police Department said.

A school resource officer learned a student was possibly armed Wednesday morning and found a loaded a Ruger .380 caliber gun in his backpack. No students were injured.

The teen was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center on charges of possession of a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property.

Police said the gun had been reported stolen.

“The Canton Police Department does not take any actions of this nature lightly and will continue to prosecute anyone bringing weapons onto school property to the fullest extent of the law,” the department said in a news release on Friday.