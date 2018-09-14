Premature babies safely evacuated out of Florence’s path

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two premature babies were transported to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina as now Tropical Storm Florence forced the tiny newborns to evacuate.

The newborns, from two different families, were born earlier this week and were receiving care at New Hanover Regional Hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to People.

Doctors at Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte reportedly coordinated with crews to get both babies, and their families, moved out of Florence’s path.

Then the hospital reportedly sent its medically equipped airplane to pick up both babies and bring them inland.

The hospital shared photos of the babies on their Facebook page Thursday.

Daniel, who the hospital referred to as a micro preemie, was reportedly born at just 23 weeks and 3 days. Levine Children’s promised to “take excellent care of him during the storm until he and his family can go back home.”

Later Thursday, they welcomed Sa’briyah who weighed a mere 1 lb, 4 oz and said “While we hate that#HurricaneFlorence made you evacuate from New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, we’re honored to take care of your 1 pound, 4 ounce fighting spirit until you get to go back home.”

The managing nurse at Levine Children’s NICU told People that it took two days to get the plan together.

“Whenever babies are born at that stage their lungs are not developed so they need a ventilator, extra respiratory support, so they have to stay in the NICU,” NICU nurse manager Megan Elliot told People. She adds that when babies are born that young they often spend multiple months in the NICU, and while both babies will ride out the storm at Levine Children’s, the plan is to fly them back to New Hanover Regional Hospital as soon as it’s safe to do so.

