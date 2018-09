× Police searching for 28-year-old man missing from hospital

CLEVELAND — Police a searching for a 28-year-old man who went missing from a local hospital Thursday evening.

According to police, Michael Jarem walked away from Fairview Hospital around 11 p.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

He is diagnosed with a disorder that requires regularly taking medication.

If you see Jarem or have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to please contact Cleveland Police.