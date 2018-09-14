× Police investigate shooting threat for Mayfield vs. Brush football game

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio– The Mayfield Village Police Department is investigating a shooting threat directed at Friday night’s football game between Mayfield High School and Brush High School.

The school district said officers started to interview students Thursday night to determine the credibility of the message, which appeared on Snapchat.

For the game at Mayfield High School, no student bags will be allowed inside, and police and K-9 units will be there.

On Thursday, the high school was placed on temporary lockdown because of a person trespassing in the building. The individual was taken into custody and no weapon was found.

Police have not said if the two incidents are related.