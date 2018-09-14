× Northeast Ohio SPCA prepares for pets from Southern Carolina after Hurricane Florence

PARMA, Ohio– The Northeast Ohio SPCA is working with other groups to help dozens of cats, kittens and puppies.

The Hilton Head Humane Society in South Carolina is worried it will not have enough space for pets displaced because of Hurricane Florence.

“Our shelter is humbled by the opportunity to help the animals from the Hilton Head area,” said Kocian. “We are eager to help them find forever homes and hope the best for both the residents and pets that are in the path of Hurricane Florence.”

The Northeast Ohio SPCA and Puppy Pipeline Rescue of Georgia are covering the cost of $40 per animal.

They are expected to arrive on Monday. The animals will be vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

If you are interested in making a donation to the Northeast Ohio SPCA, call 216-351-7387.

