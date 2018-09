Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Fox 8 and Amanda Berry continue to work together to help reunite missing loved ones with their families.

Rosanna Acevedo, 36, was last seen June 14 when she was released from the hospital.

She is known to hang out in the area of East 87th Street in Cleveland.

She is 4'10" tall and has scars on her legs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5262.

For more investigations into missing people, click here.