Missing Adult Alert issued for 70-year-old Cleveland man

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Police Department on Thursday night issued a Missing Adult Alert for a 70-year-old man.

William Santiago was last seen at 2:45 p.m. Thursday. He left his Franklin Ave. home on foot and has not returned.

Authorities say Santiago suffers from dementia and needs his medication. He is 6’1,” 175 lbs., and was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a grey long-sleeved shirt, and a red sweatshirt.

Call or dial 911 if you see him. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.