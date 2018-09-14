Military jets alleged cause of ‘sonic boom’ in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUTY — Loud sounds can be heard across Tuscarawas County as military jets move in and out of Ohio Friday night.

According to the Tuscarawas County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page, they have received multiple reports of a loud “sonic boom” and “explosion.”

They have been reportedly looking into the reports and due to Tropical Storm Florence and it’s impacts on military infrastructure, they say there have been a lot of military jets moving in and out of Ohio.

Tuscarawas County EMA suspects that those jets are likely the cause of the loud boom.

They say they will provide updates if they learn otherwise.

More on Florence here.