Hurricane Florence unleashes on Carolinas: Here’s how you can help those impacted by the storm…

Hurricane Florence is inching along after making landfall in North Carolina, trapping people in flooded homes and promising days of destruction and human suffering to come.

So how can we help?

The nonprofit group Charity Navigator has put together a list of high-rated charities providing aid and support in the Carolinas.

Several charities benefiting general aid, medical services, housing and shelter, animal care and services, financial aid for families and food and hunger relief are listed on the site, along with each organization’s rating.

*Click here for links to each organization, along with a list of several more agencies providing aid*

Here is a brief list:

**TRACK HURRICANE FLORENCE, HERE**

More on Hurricane Florence here.