Highway patrol searches for suspect who fought with trooper

CLEVELAND– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for a man it says fled from a traffic stop and fought with a trooper.

The trooper stopped a minivan on Denison Avenue near West 58th Street just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday because the plates did not match the vehicle.

The highway patrol said as the trooper got close to the van, Antone D. Borden, 20, of Cleveland, got out and ran away. The trooper chased the suspect and used his Taser, but Borden continued to run, according to the patrol.

That’s when the trooper tackled him to the ground. During the struggle, Borden broke free and took the Taser, the highway patrol. He was able to get away.

Troopers later found Borden’s ID, three bags of a white powdery substance and a loaded handgun.

Borden is wanted for assault on a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call #677 or 216-213-2792. Do not approach Borden, he is considered dangerous.