High school football official goes down during Friday night game

MAGNOLIA, Ohio — An official went down during a high school football game Friday.

According to the Sandy Valley Local School District Superintendent, David Fischer, a football official went down during the 2nd quarter of Sandy Valley’s game against Indian Valley.

Athletic trainers and ambulance personnel reportedly responded immediately.

Fischer said that due to the severity of the incident, game officials and both schools agreed to postpone finishing Friday evening’s game. They will reportedly resume playing at 10 a.m. Saturday at Sandy Valley High School.

No information on the official’s condition is available at this time.

However, Fischer says “our prayers are with the game official and his family.”

This is a developing story. More updates will be provided as they become available.