Fox Recipe Box: Shrimp and Grits

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Shrimp and grits is a delicious dish any time of the year. It's also on the menu for this year's Cleveland Eats. Chef Karen Monath, Associate Dean of Hospitality Management at Cuyahoga Community College, gave Fox 8's Kristi Capel a rundown of all the chefs that will be cooking at the downtown culinary festival. Tri-C Culinary Arts student Steven Roberts helped Chef Monath show how to make a recipe they are offering at the event 'Shrimp and Grits'.

Click here to learn more about Cleveland Eats. To learn more about the Tri-C Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Program click here.

Grit cakes

3 1/2 C milk

1 C dry grits

2 T butter

4 oz grilled corn

Salt and pepper to taste

Simmer milk and add grits. Simmer until cooked (about 5 minutes for quick grits). Add butter, salt and pepper. Stir corn into mixture. Allow to cool. Portion into 3 oz cakes. To cook cake: Heat 1 oz of oil in a saute pan until shimmering. Add cake and cook for about 1 minute or until golden brown. Turn cake and repeat so both sides are cooked. Using a spatula, move the cake to the bottom of a ceramic bowl.

Shrimp

Marinade shrimp in a mixture of: 1 c oil 2 tsp salt 1 tsp each: Chopped fresh thyme, fresh rosemary, fresh tarragon, and fresh sage

Set up skewers with desired amount of shrimp.

Season lightly with salt before searing in a saute pan or grill pan.

Cook until center of shrimp is just beginning to become opaque.

Sauce

2 oz chorizo, bulk

1 T blended oil

1 oz yellow bell pepper, med diced

1 oz red bell pepper, med diced

½ oz poblano or hatch chili pepper, small diced

½ oz red onion, med diced

2 tsp blackening seasoning

1 cup heavy cream

Warm oil over medium heat in a saute pan. Render chorizo until about half cooked, leaving some small and large chunks for texture differences. Add vegetables and saute while the chorizo finishes cooking. It is acceptable to get some small amount of caramelization on the veggies. When cooked through, add blackening seasoning and cook for 30 seconds. Add cream and reduce by ¼. Season with salt and pour entire sauce mixture over seared grit cake. Serve with shrimp skewer on the side.