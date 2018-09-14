Florence downgraded to a tropical storm, flooding will continue as it lashes South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Florence downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Surges and flooding will reportedly continue as it lashes South Carolina.

Forecasters say although Florence is now a tropical storm, it will continue to threaten North and South Carolina with powerful winds and catastrophic freshwater flooding.

Its top sustained winds have dropped to 70 mph (110 kph), and it’s at a near standstill, moving west at just 3 mph (6 kph).

At 5 p.m., Florence was centered about 50 miles (75 kilometers) west-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, and about 25 miles (45 kilometers) northeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 kilometers) from its center. The National Hurricane Center says Florence is producing tropical storm-force wind gusts in Florence, South Carolina, about 60 miles from the coast.

**TRACK HURRICANE FLORENCE HERE**