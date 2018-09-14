× Bedford police search for owner after emaciated dog found

BEDFORD, Ohio– Police in Bedford are looking for a dog’s owner after the animal was found emaciated.

Officers caught the dog in the area of Northfield and Forbes roads Friday morning, near the borders with Oakwood Village and Walton Hills.

“Despite her condition all she wanted was to be shown affection by our employees, she wagged her tail and gave sloppy kisses until it was time for her to go,” police said.

The animal warden estimates she’s about five years old and she’s expected to make a full recovery.

The pooch was taken to the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, where she will be available for adoption once she’s healthy.

Anyone with information on this dog or her owner should call the Bedford Police Department at 440-232-1234.

