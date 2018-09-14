× Band director charged with sexual battery to appear in court

CLEVELAND — The Warrensville Heights High School band director, now indicted on 8 charges including sexual battery and kidnapping is expected in court Friday.

According to court records Duane Keeton is scheduled to be arraigned on the new indictment.

He was released on bond earlier this week.

Keeton, 32, was arrested in August .

Court records state the band director is accused of paying a student in 2016 to perform sex acts. The victim was 17 years old and a member of the band.

Records also state Keeton attempted to engage in sexual conduct with a student on Aug. 9.

According to the charge, a student asked the band director if he knew of any jobs because he wants to earn some money.

Keeton attempted to have the student earn money by performing sexual favors, the court documents said.

