Authorities investigate possible human remains at home of missing Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio– Investigators are at the house of a missing Akron woman after suspected human remains were found.

Officers were called to the house on Crouse Street Thursday evening for suspicious items in the backyard.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mercyhurst University is handling the excavation of possible remains in a fire pit.

Akron police said there is a missing person report for a woman who lives at the home.

Robin Freitag, 54, was reported missing on Sept. 5. Her daughter told police she had not been able to contact her mother in more than a month and there has been no response at the house.