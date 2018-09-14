Asian Lantern Festival at Cleveland Metroparks sets international record

CLEVELAND– About 150,000 people attended the first-ever Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo this summer.

The zoo partnered with Tianya Arts and Culture for the event, which was originally scheduled to run for five weeks. Two more weeks were added because of high demand.

“We’re looking forward to building off the success of this event and how we can offer more unique opportunities to the community we serve,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer.

The display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo broke U.S. and international attendance records for Tianyu.

