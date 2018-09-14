150 people stranded in New Bern, NC as Hurricane Florence moves ashore

NEW BERN, North Carolina — The City of New Bern tweeted early Friday that 150 people were in need of being rescued as Hurricane Florence made landfall in the coastal town.

Currently ~150 awaiting rescue in New Bern. We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue. More are on the way to help us. WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. You may need to move up to the second story, or to your attic, but WE ARE COMING TO GET YOU. #FlorenceNC — City of New Bern (@CityofNewBern) September 14, 2018

“We have 2 out-of-state FEMA teams here for swift water rescue,” the city tweeted. “More are on the way to help us.”

The city assured those who were trapped that help was on the way.

According to Fox News, a city official said some residents had reported being in chest-high levels of water.

Residents were urged to move to their second story or attics as the storm surge moved in and they awaited rescue teams.

