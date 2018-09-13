Want to help the four-foots? The Dick Goddard APL Telethon is underway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Today is the fourth annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon.

From 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can make donations by phone or online to benefit the Cleveland Animal Protective League. The event is sponsored by Embrace Pet Insurance.

Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard began hosting the telethon in 2015 and it continues to grow each year.

The Cleveland APL does not receive any funding from tax dollars. Nearly everything comes from donations.

The shelter also provides spay and neutering services, and advanced surgeries. None of it would be possible without the public's help.

Anyone can make a pledge by calling 1-866-392-PETS or by clicking here.

