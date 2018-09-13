Video: Beautiful waves of migrating monarch butterflies rest in CLE, avoid Florence storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some of the millions of monarch butterflies that migrate from Canada to Mexico are here in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History posted beautiful video of hundreds of the insects on Facebook Wednesday. The video was shot by Ashley Hall, the museum’s educator, at Whiskey Island’s Wendy Park.

According to the museum’s Facebook post, the butterflies paused their migration along Cleveland’s shores to rest and avoid dangerous storms that may come from Hurricane Florence.

Every year, millions of the insects travel over 3,000 miles during the migration.

Watch below:

Some beautiful photos from Cleveland Metroparks: