Thank you! Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon raises more than $141,000 for the four-foots

CLEVELAND — We asked our Fox 8 viewers to help, and you did not disappoint. This year’s Dick Goddard APL Telethon was a major success!

Legendary FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard began hosting the telethon in 2015 and it continues to grow each year.

The Cleveland APL does not receive any funding from tax dollars. Nearly everything comes from donations.

This year, our viewers helped to raise more than $141,000 for the Cleveland Animal Protective League, Which will go a long way to help the four-foots!

The APL not only takes animals in, but also offers spay and neutering services, as well as advanced surgeries.

None of that would be possible without your help!

