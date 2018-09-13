Task force arrests 3 men, suspected predators hoping to meet teens for sex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Fox 8 I-Team has exclusive video every parent should see: a series of suspected predators coming to Cuyahoga County hoping to meet teens for sex.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested three men in less than a week, who came to the area thinking they were going to meet up with teen girls for sexual activity. Their arrests were all caught on police body camera video.

“In these cases we had offenders that are ranging from 21-years-old to 56-years-old and they are chatting with who they believe is to be a 14 or 15 year old child and that’s not ok,” said Jennifer O’Malley, an assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor.

Law enforcement officials say the meetings were arranged through a popular networking application.

Since January, ICAC arrested 39 people who came to Cuyahoga County thinking they were meeting teens for sex, said David Frattare, ICAC Commander.

“If you are an adult and you are chatting with a child and trying to engage in sexual activity with them, you are going to get caught,” O’Malley said. “We are going to prosecute you.”