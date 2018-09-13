Taco Bell voted best 2018 Mexican restaurant brand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS -- Taco Bell is the best Mexican restaurant brand in the United States, according to an annual poll.

The distinction comes from the Harris Poll's 30th Annual Equitrend Study.

It doesn't mean it's the best Mexican restaurant in America, just that it's a favorite based on familiarity, quality and purchase consideration.

Moe's held the title last year and Chipotle had it the year before that.

The poll surveyed more than 70,000 U.S. consumers and asked them about more than 3,000 brands across more than 300 categories.

Winners in other brand categories include Chick-Fil-A, Krispy Kreme, Five guys and Blaze Pizza.

